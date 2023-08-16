Smoky skies force Moonlight Movie event in City Park to be postponed

Photo: Contributed

Smoke has impacted much of British Columbia Wednesday afternoon. The province issued a smoky skies bulletin that covers half the province including the Thompson-Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The smoke has also forced the postponement of the Moonlight Movie event at City Park in Kelowna tonight.

"Interior Savings and BGC Okanagan are sorry to share that due to the Air Quality Health Index rated at very high-risk levels, teams are actively working on rescheduling this event and will communicate the new date as soon as possible," says Corinne Johnson with Interior Savings.

Thick smoke descended over the Thompson-Okanagan and Shuswap areas overnight, leaving residents smelling smoke and looking at grey smoky skies.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate the impacts of the BC wildfires and smoky conditions," says Johnson.