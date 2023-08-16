Three-vehicle crash slows traffic eastbound on the bridge, expect delays

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 3:47 p.m.

Traffic flow has returned to normal and things appear to be clear along the William Bennett Bridge.

Earlier this afternoon, a witness told Castanet there was a three-vehicle crash eastbound on the bridge.

Traffic cones were set in place to block off the area, and single-lane traffic was in affect.

All lanes are once again open to traffic.

ORIGINAL: 2:57 p.m.

A three vehicle crash at the east end of the William Bennett Bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna has slowed traffic heading eastbound.

According to a witness at the scene, traffic cones have been placed around where the incident took place and traffic has begun backing up.

Looking at the Castanet cameras, traffic appears to be flowing smoothly out of Kelowna.

People traveling from West Kelowna should expect delays as they head over the bridge.

Castanet News will update the story when information becomes available.