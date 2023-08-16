Parasailing company rescues disoriented man in Okanagan Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre

Employees of a Kelowna parasailing company rescued a man found swimming in distress near the Bennett Bridge Wednesday.

Ogopogo Parasail owner Luke Weller said the incident happened just before noon.

"The guys on the boat that rescued him... they asked him what he was doing, and he said he tried to grab a pole and missed it," Weller said, explaining the man appeared disoriented. "There were people screaming on the beach, saying 'help, help, help.'"

While there was initially some confusion and belief that the man may have jumped off the bridge, police say nobody witnessed that.

"There was no jumper. Someone was in the water and appeared to be in distress but was rescued and unharmed," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Weller says the man was "exhausted and almost unconscious."

"He was dragged up onto the back and was non-responsive for a bit," Weller said.

According to Ogopogo Parasailing, the man was taken to the dock by the Kelowna Visitor Centre where paramedics and police attended to him.

"They took him in an ambulance, and he was breathing. He was pretty out of it," Weller added.