Kelowna looking at how to improve guidelines for developers

Madison Reeve

Kelowna city council voted Tuesday night to approve a development permit for the new Canadian Tire location at the corner of highway 97 and 33.

The retailer is taking over the old Costco property with a new $25 million, 108,000 square foot retail store.

During Tuesday's public hearing, some members of the public voiced concerns about tearing down one big box store and replacing it with a "bigger big box store" in the context of climate change and other environmental issues.

And while council would end up voting to approve the new store, some councillors questioned why more green initiatives such as a green roof or solar panels were not included, or other types of retail.

City staff said everything included within the development proposal, including the addition of more trees and additional landscaping, met guidelines outlined in the city's Official Community Plan.

A representative of the development also indicated requests made by council were not part of the Canadian Tire development model.

Those voting in favour of the development application agreed it would be unfair to "punish" Canadian Tire for following the rules as laid out by present policies and guidelines, but also agreed it was time to review those same policies to let the development community know what was expected of them.

“It was a good discussion,” said Mayor Tom Dyas during a one-on-one interview the morning after the decision.

“The individuals from the community who brought forward their concepts of what potentially could be, made a lot of sense.”

Dyas said developers in Kelowna are following a certain set of guidelines and rules.

"If we are looking for something different with regards to design, then we need to go back and change the rules and change what we are asking for within those rules."

"I can tell you that is already in process."

Dyas says work is underway to communicate with developers around those potential changes such as the ability to densify.

He says the city won't necessarily reopen the entire Official Community Plan, but instead could open up certain sections and change some of the wording to better reflect the changing environment.

The new Canadian Tire location is expected to open in spring 2025.