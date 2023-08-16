City of Kelowna commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire

Madison Reeve

It's been 20 years since the Okanagan Mountain Park Wildfire tore through the city of Kelowna.

In 2003, over 33,000 residents were evacuated as the fire gripped the city, changing people's lives forever and altering the way fires are now fought across the country.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Kelowna, along with emergency services members and those involved in the 2003 firefight, commemorated the anniversary.

"We are very grateful that no lives were lost and our community's strength allowed us to recover from the second largest civilian evacuation in Canadian history and over $200 million in property and infrastructure," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

The 2003 Kelowna fire chief, Gerry Zimmermann, remembers that the fire came out of nowhere.

"Up until then, we weren't used to anything that big in an urban area, and thank goodness we were prepared. We had our plan to deal with it, but we sure didn't expect it," Zimmermann said.

He adds that overall, the city of Kelowna was very lucky.

"The night that we thought we were going to lose firefighters... we lost 224 homes that night. We had three of our task forces that were trapped. We got two of the groups out, and one we couldn't. They were trapped up in Kettle Valley. They got to a safe spot and climbed underneath their trucks, but they figured they had it."

No lives were lost in the fire.

Zimmermann said he was worried the fire was going to move into the city.

"We had the bulldozers rolling and... what happened is the skies opened up and it started to rain, up there, not down here, and we couldn't believe it. It was like divine intervention almost," he added.

Roughly 26,000 hectares burned. The fire wasn't 100 percent contained until Sept. 20.