WestJet adding Kelowna to Toronto route

Photo: The Canadian Press

WestJet has announced the addition of non-stop flights between Kelowna and Toronto for its winter schedule.

The flights will likely replace existing Swoop flights as the airline moves through the process of absorbing its discount subsidiary.

The twice-weekly WestJet flights will begin Nov. 5.

"WestJet is pleased to offer enhanced connectivity between Kelowna and Toronto now on this winter which will provide a convenient and affordable travel option for our guests travelling between these two cities for business or leisure," said Jane McCurdy, WestJet director, networkplanning and alliances.

"The addition of this new route to our winter schedule, is a further continuation of our growth strategy's focus on providing non-stop service connecting eastern and Western Canada twelve months of the year."

WestJet says its Kelowna and Toronto route is the airline’s ninth non-stop route from Kelowna.