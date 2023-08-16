Kelowna fire crews work to control fire near Mission Creek Wednesday

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

The helicopter has left the scene of the fire near Mission Creek Wednesday morning after dropping three loads of water over the blaze.

According to a firefighter at the scene, crews have managed to get a handle on the fire, establishing control on three sides. The firefighter said they expect to be wrapped up on the fire by later today.

The fire was sparked at about 10 a.m. in the trees south of Mission Creek, across the creek from Rutland's Creekside Road. While the fire quickly spread to one hectare in size, climbing up several trees, crews appear to have things largely under control.

Fire crews approached the fire from the south, off Dunster Road, and the north, from Creekside Road in Rutland. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

A helicopter is now dropping water on the fire burning near Mission Creek Wednesday morning, as crews from the Kelowna Fire Department continue to fight the blaze.

The helicopter, operated by Wildcat Helicopters, has dropped water on the fire in the past few minutes.

The fire appears to be burning in the trees south of Mission Creek. Fire crews have approached the blaze from both the south, off Dunster Road, and the north, from Creekside Road in Rutland.

The size of the fire is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 10:25 a.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a fire at a rural property above Mission Creek, just south of Springfield Road.

At about 10 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 2850 Dunster Road, a rural property in East Kelowna.

The fire is reportedly burning near the back of the property, overlooking Mission Creek. The size or the cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire crews on scene called for helicopter support from the BC Wildfire Service at about 10:15 a.m.

One witness says the fire is candling in the trees in the area.

Some fire crews have approached the blaze from the south, off Dunster Road, while others are approaching from the Rutland side, crossing Mission Creek.

Castanet has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.