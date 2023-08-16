Kelowna fire crews now mopping up fire near Mission Creek Wednesday

UPDATE: 1:42 p.m.

A wildfire broke out Wednesday morning in Kelowna on the south side of Mission Creek, across the creek from Creekside Road, resulting in a quick response from the fire department.

Fire crews first responded to the blaze just after 10 a.m. and they had effectively controlled its growth by noon.

Residents living in the neighbourhood filled the streets, watching as the fire burned along the hillside.

“I was out of the house. My wife called me probably about an hour ago and there was a resident here knocking on everybody’s doors making them aware of the fire itself, so basically have a bunch of people standing around on the street watching them do their job," said local resident Matthias Ilyin. "As long as the wife and kid are safe it’s all good."

With the blaze burning on the steep hillside, a helicopter was brought in for air support, attacking the fire from above.

“We felt the residents were safe to shelter in place here," said KFD Deputy Fire Chief Larry Watkinson. "We had a good barrier between the head of the fire being the creek itself, so it gave the homeowners some good defendable space, but we responded to this with an aggressive attack and we brought the appropriate amount of resources to control the fire.”

Fire crews will remain on scene for the remainder of the day to completely extinguish the blaze and put out hotspots.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has closed a section of Mission Creek Regional Park on the south side of Mission Creek. The RDCO is asking park visitors to watch for barricades and stay out of the area until further notice.

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

Fire crews are now mopping up the wildfire that was sparked near Mission Creek Wednesday morning, after crews hit the fire aggressively along with help from a helicopter.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire on the south side of Mission Creek, across from Creekside Road in Rutland. Crews have now managed to control the fire on all sides.

"Crews have effectively flanked the fire, controlled the east and the west, and also the head of the fire to the south," said KFD Deputy Fire Chief Larry Watkinson. Mission Creek lies at the north end of the fire.

"Currently now, we're working the fire to confine it and mop up so there's no more further threat to the community.”

Watkinson said firefighters will remain on scene through the day, putting out hot spots at the one-hectare blaze, but the fire is not expected to grow any larger.

Watkinson made the call to the BC Wildfire Service for helicopter assistance because the fire was burning in steep terrain.

“It was unsafe for our firefighters to be in there under the fire conditions," he said, adding the helicopter dropped three loads of water.

Despite the fire's location in the city, Watkinson said no homes were directly threatened.

“Not a lot of close proximity to flames at the head of the fire [to the south]," he said. "We were more concerned about it getting to a high intensity fire and casting embers into the community.”

Fire investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

UPDATE: 11:55 a.m.

The helicopter has left the scene of the fire near Mission Creek Wednesday morning after dropping three loads of water over the blaze.

According to a firefighter at the scene, crews have managed to get a handle on the fire, establishing control on three sides. The firefighter said they expect to be wrapped up on the fire by later today.

The fire was sparked at about 10 a.m. in the trees south of Mission Creek, across the creek from Rutland's Creekside Road. While the fire quickly spread to one hectare in size, climbing up several trees, crews appear to have things largely under control.

Fire crews approached the fire from the south, off Dunster Road, and the north, from Creekside Road in Rutland. The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

A helicopter is now dropping water on the fire burning near Mission Creek Wednesday morning, as crews from the Kelowna Fire Department continue to fight the blaze.

The helicopter, operated by Wildcat Helicopters, has dropped water on the fire in the past few minutes.

The fire appears to be burning in the trees south of Mission Creek. Fire crews have approached the blaze from both the south, off Dunster Road, and the north, from Creekside Road in Rutland.

The size of the fire is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 10:25 a.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a fire at a rural property above Mission Creek, just south of Springfield Road.

At about 10 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 2850 Dunster Road, a rural property in East Kelowna.

The fire is reportedly burning near the back of the property, overlooking Mission Creek. The size or the cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire crews on scene called for helicopter support from the BC Wildfire Service at about 10:15 a.m.

One witness says the fire is candling in the trees in the area.

Some fire crews have approached the blaze from the south, off Dunster Road, while others are approaching from the Rutland side, crossing Mission Creek.

Castanet has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.