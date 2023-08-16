Kelowna fire crews fighting blaze above Mission Creek Wednesday

Photo: Contributed Smoke from the fire is visible from Creekside Road in Rutland.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a fire at a rural property above Mission Creek, just south of Springfield Road.

At about 10 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 2850 Dunster Road, a rural property in East Kelowna.

The fire is reportedly burning near the back of the property, overlooking Mission Creek. The size or the cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire crews on scene called for helicopter support from the BC Wildfire Service at about 10:15 a.m.

One witness says the fire is candling in the trees in the area.

Some fire crews have approached the blaze from the south, off Dunster Road, while others are approaching from the Rutland side, crossing Mission Creek.

Castanet has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.