RCMP identifies men believed to be responsible for damaging downtown statue

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP has identified the four men believed to be involved in damaging a downtown statue over the weekend.

"Kelowna RCMP would like to advise that all four individuals involved in the mischief to 'The Working Man' statue have been identified," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

RCMP say the bronze statue at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street was knocked over and sustained significant damage in the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

Wednesday morning, police released photos of the four men believed to be responsible, seeking help from the public identifying them.

"Thank you to the media and public for your assistance with this investigation. The matter is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time," says Cpl. Gauthier.

Police did not say if any charges have been laid against the four men.