Collision at intersection of Leathead and Franklyn snarls early morning traffic

Photo: Madison Pausch

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

Traffic at the intersection of Leathead Road and Franklyn Road has returned to normal after a collision just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

No word on the extent of the injuries but traffic in the area has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 9:20 a.m.

Traffic at the intersection of Leathead Road and Franklyn Road is at a standstill Wednesday morning following a crash.

A witness tells Castanet the crash appeared to be significant.

"At least one, looks like two cars totalled. Hyundai is missing its front end, there's car parts all over the ground, and no emergency personnel on scene yet," the witness said.

"Looks like everyone's okay hopefully. Intersection definitely closed for now."

A photo shows a white SUV off the road and debris scattered on Leathead Road.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.