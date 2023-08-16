Final phase of Kettle Valley development gets council approval

Photo: City of Kelowna

Third time was a charm for developers hoping to construct the final phase of the Kettle Valley neighbourhood.

Kelowna council voted 7-1 during a lengthy public hearing Tuesday night to change the future land use and Official Community Plan to allow for construction of 99 homes on the property bordering onto Providence Avenue and Quilchena Drive.

Only Coun. Ron Cannan voted against the project.

"I've heard loud and clear they support the 14 acres being set aside for community benefit and some of it being used for housing but just not the density," said Cannan who spoke in opposition.

"I don't think this application is very balanced. I think this is a missed opportunity.

"I would encourage the developer to work with the community and hear what they heard tonight and come back with a plan that was more balanced."

What council heard from the nearly two dozen people who spoke in opposition to the development was a need for more community amenities such as medical facilities, daycare and recreational facilities to engage the youth of the neighbourhood.

Opponents talked about an already clogged transportation network with just one viable way in an out along Chute Lake Road and the prospect of more vehicles that would only make matters worse.

They talked about the prospect of trying to get out in case of another fire similar to the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire.

But, while Cannan asked that the developer re-engage the community, Coun. Luke Stack applauded the developer for doing just that.

Council turned down two previous proposals in 2016 and 2021.

During the 2021 public hearing, Stack said the feeling from the public was they wanted to retain a full size soccer field and the pathways at the back of the property.

He said the public indicated that night they could get behind a redesigned project with those goals in mind.

"I have to commend the development team for the consultation that's been done here. I've been through many, many development proposals and I don't think as extensive a consultation as I have on this particular project," said Stack.

"Hearing tonight that 44 per cent of the land is going to be dedicated to a park answered what was raised at the last one.

"The extensive debate we've had the last seven years over this site for 99 homes is an amazing thing to consider. We need a lot of homes and 99 is not a lot in the big picture."

During his presentation to council, Paul Fenske said the proposal before council "responds to the concerns of the community.

"Some tonight will tell you that this is not the perfect plan, and I can tell you that I agree with that statement. In fact, in my experience of 30 years of doing community design there has yet to be a perfect plan.

"But I would suggest to you the residents ideas that have been incorporated in this plan are their ideas."

In many ways, he said the plan was theirs.

The residential development will include a mix of single family and multi-family units.

The company will require a development permit for the multi-family units, but not for the single family homes.

Along with construction of a full size soccer field and parkland, the developer is also contributing $240,000 toward the construction of the connection of Frost Road with Chute Lake Road.

That is expected to be done within the next three years.

The Providence Avenue property was originally zoned institutional. It was a planned site of a high school in the neighbourhood, however School District 23 relinquished its option on the property in 2012 in favour of a different site.