Weather records broken across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Ed Burke Penticton's Okanagan Lake Beach.

Another set of temperature records tumbled in the B.C. Interior on Tuesday.

Eighteen new high temperature records were set across the province, including in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Summerland.

A heat warning remains in place for the Thompson-Okanagan.

“A robust high-pressure ridge across the southern interior is expected to persist through Thursday,” said Environment Canada.

“During this period, daytime temperatures significantly above the seasonal norms will coincide with elevated overnight temperatures, providing minimal respite from the heat.”

It is expected seasonal temperatures will return by Friday.

A full list of preliminary temperature records in B.C. for Tuesday is below: