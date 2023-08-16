Weather records broken across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Ed Burke
Penticton's Okanagan Lake Beach.
Another set of temperature records tumbled in the B.C. Interior on Tuesday.
Eighteen new high temperature records were set across the province, including in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton and Summerland.
A heat warning remains in place for the Thompson-Okanagan.
“A robust high-pressure ridge across the southern interior is expected to persist through Thursday,” said Environment Canada.
“During this period, daytime temperatures significantly above the seasonal norms will coincide with elevated overnight temperatures, providing minimal respite from the heat.”
It is expected seasonal temperatures will return by Friday.
A full list of preliminary temperature records in B.C. for Tuesday is below:
- Kelowna: 38.5 C. Old record of 37.7 C set in 2021
- Kamloops: 39.6 C. Old record of 37.2 C set in 1967
- Penticton: 37.2 C. Old record of 36.1 C set in 1945
- Vernon: 37.7 C. Old record of 37.6 C set in 2008
- Summerland: 36.4 C. Old record of 35.8 C set in 2021
- Merritt: 38.8 C. Old record of 38 C set in 2003
- Lytton: 42.2 C. Old record of 40.6 C set in 1967
- Cache Creek/Ashcroft: 41.1 C. Old record of 37.2 C set in 1967.
- Cranbrook: 38.2 C. Old record of 35 C set in 1920
- Creston: 38 C. Old record of 36.9 C set in 2008
- Golden: 34.4 C. Old record of 33.9 C set in 1956
- Trail: 41.6 C. Old record of 37.8 C set in 1945
- Lillooet: 40.6 C. Old record of 37.9 C set in 2008
- Malahat Area: 32.7 C. Old record of 31.9 C set in 2003
- Pemberton: 39.9 C. Old record of 36.9 C set in 2004
- Powell River: 31.5 C. Old record of 31.4 C set in 2010
- Revelstoke: 36.8 C. Old record of 36.7 C set in 1967
- Tatlayoko Lake: 34.2 C. Old record of 32.2 set in 1942