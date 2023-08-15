More than 60 artists to perform over four days in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

BreakOut West will return to Kelowna this October.

The four-day festival will take place from October 11 to 15 and will feature over 60 artists performing across multiple venues.

This is the third year the music festival has come to Kelowna.

It was first held in 2010 and then again in 2018.

"It moves to a different city in Western Canada or the north, so we are excited to be back in Kelowna. With that comes three nights of live music. We are presenting more than 60 artists, each of whom play twice across seven venues around the city," said Michael Dawson, executive director of BreakOut West.

A $15 wristband gives you access to move between different shows.

"All the sets are offset a little bit, so you can see one band and run to the next one, hopefully discover your new favourite, and see some of your favourites that have been through the city in the past," Dawson added.

Artists will be making their way to Kelowna from all around the world.

"We have artists performing from Hong Kong, Wales, Sweden, Ireland, and so on," Dawson said.

