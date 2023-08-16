Kelowna driver says car was dented after attack while picking up pizza

Photo: Emiel van der Poel Damage to Emiel van der Poel's vehicle.

A local man says he now thinks twice before venturing out into his neighbourhood at night.

Emiel van der Poel tels Castanet he and his girlfriend were on the way to grab a pizza at the Domino's on Rutland Road Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 p.m. when they were accosted by a man out of nowhere.

"A homeless looking man who seemed to be under the influence of drugs yelled at our vehicle when we were crossing the intersection of Shepherd Rd. and Rutland Rd.," van der Poel said.

"We didn't think much of this as it can be a common occurrence... However, when we parked in the Domino's parking lot he came running towards the vehicle yelling 'stop stalking my lady' as he proceeded to kick our vehicle."

This situation escalated after the man threatened to pull out a gun.

"I went to step out of the vehicle to confront him when he started threatening us with a gun. I quickly got back in the car to drive off when he came back and kicked the car a second time," said van der Poel.

The couple forgot about the pizza and took off. He says he reported the incident at the community police office on Rutland Road.

ICBC is proceeding with the vandalism claim, so van der Poel expects the damage to be repaired and covered by insurance, but he says the incident has shaken him.

"We are now quite hesitant going around our neighbourhood in Rutland. We just wanted to make the public aware of this so they are careful at night," said van der Poel.