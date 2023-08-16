Kelowna Gospel Mission working to help homeless population through heatwave

A heat warning through the Okanagan this week has prompted Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to double down on their work, providing people experiencing homelessness with cold water and other items to help them stay ahead of the heat.

“We on the outreach team are always here seven day a week, but today during the heat, we’re trying to do something a little bit extra," said Janet Taylor of Kelowna Gospel Mission.

"We’re bringing out extra sunscreen, we’re bringing out cold water with ice, we’re bringing out Gatorade packs just to make people’s electrolytes stay high, and we’re extending our time here a little bit longer just so that people can connect with us if they need to."

Helping over 200 homeless residents stay hydrated each day, Kelowna Gospel Mission tells Castanet water is just one of many items in high demand.

“On a weekly basis we need more supplies. I think clothing items like shorts and t-shirts are something we’re a little bit lower on right now, and so those things we are always constantly needing. People are always needing to change their clothes, especially if it gets hot and sweaty right? They want to change into something dry and comfortable, so those are things we give out on a daily basis," Taylor continued.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission says they couldn't be more grateful for the support of the community.

“We’re looking for cold beverages, cold items like freezies, hats, sunscreen. And being able to rally together because without you guys we wouldn’t be here. Anything can help, like volunteer time or financial donations so that we can then purchase the products for sunscreen, water, food, and help the greater good.”

If you’re looking to donate or to get involved with the community through the Kelowna Gospel Mission, you can visit their website to learn more.