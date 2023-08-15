Task force will study feasibility of new Kelowna performing arts centre

Photo: Rob Gibson

A Kelowna advocacy group is hoping the city has taken the next step towards building a new performing arts centre.

The Kelowna Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre say they are pleased that city council has approved terms of reference for a community task force on the performing arts.

“This is a huge step toward realizing the dream of an iconic new performing arts venue in the heart of Kelowna’s dynamic Cultural District,” said Myles Bruckal, president of the advocacy group. “It’s the clearest indication yet that this council understands what an enormous cultural and economic boon this would be for the Central Okanagan.”

The task force was endorsed at Monday's council meeting will be chaired by Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. The task force will report back to council for the first time after four months, the entire plan is expected to take eight months but could be extended.

“This really underscores the importance that this new council attaches to this initiative,” says Bruckal.

In addition to Dyas, the task force will have representation from real estate, business, tourism, partnership development, performing arts facility development and architecture. The task force will consult with stakeholders and explore partnership opportunities, with an eye to transforming the outdated Kelowna Community Theatre into a much larger and contemporary facility.

"We applaud the expeditious timelines and are confident that the task force will significantly advance this vital project,” says Bruckal. "While we understand that the task force cannot be expected to complete a facility design by the end of its eight-month term, we are pleased to note that key questions of facility usage, functional planning, and operating models will fall within the task force's scope of work.”

KPAC friends, cultural leaders and other organizations in Kelowna have been vocal about the need for a new performing arts space in Kelowna.