Parks Alive! cancels performance in Quarry Park due to heat

The City of Kelowna announced on social media that due to heat, Parks Alive! and Park & Play in Quarry Park is cancelled for tonight.

The City of Kelowna announced on social media that due to heat, tonight’s Park& Play and Parks Alive! at Quarry Park are cancelled.

For the most up to date Park & Play schedule, please visit https://t.co/yZQUqP3MV5



As it is later in the evening, tonight's Roller Night at Stuart Park is still scheduled to go ahead.

Renata Mills, the executive director of Festivals Kelowna says she has never before had to cancel an event because of heat. However, she made the call after checking the forecast and realizing that the temperature would still be in the high 30s C by the time of tonight’s show. Today’s humidex is expected to make it feel like 39 C by late this afternoon.

She also says that ‘Two Steppin Tuesday’ also attracts an older demographic, and she didn’t want to put them at risk.

Mills is hopeful that tomorrow’s Island Stage performance and Thursday’s Kiwanis Family Thursday at Gerstmar Park will go ahead. The forecast calls for a high of 35 C tomorrow and 36 C on Thursday.