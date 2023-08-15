Okanagan Humane Society needs help getting cat down from tree

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society A cat is stuck at the top of a tree in a backyard along Clifton Road.

It’s a very unlucky day for one black cat in Kelowna.

The feline is stuck way up a tree in a backyard along Clifton Road. The Okanagan Humane Society has put out a desperate call for help to get the cat back on solid ground.

The society was contacted by the property owner. It’s not their cat, but they’ve been trying everything they can think of to help the animal down, without success.

“He’s trying to coax the cat down any way he can. He built a little ramp up there to try to get him down, but he’s not coming down yet,” says OHS president Romany Runnalls.

The humane society was called to the scene this morning. “It’s baking. It’s the hottest days of Kelowna at this moment. He’s baking up there,” said Runnalls.

Arborists who have time this afternoon, or anyone else with the right gear to climb up the tree, are being asked to contact the humane society. You can contact the OHS office or reach out to Alex, the volunteer on the scene, at 416-844-5954.