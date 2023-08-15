Cyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson A bicycle lies on the street and the passenger side windshield of a small car is smashed in at the scene of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Sexsmith Road.

A cyclist who was struck by a vehicle last month in Kelowna has now died.

The incident occurred on July 31, just before 10:30 a.m., on Sexsmith Road, at the Rail Trail crossing.

Multiple police vehicles and paramedics responded. The incident resulted in the partial closure of Sexsmith Road for several hours after the crash.

The man was transported to Kelowna General Hospital after the collision. He passed away days later.

"I can confirm that the BC Coroners Service was notified and is investigating a death resulting from this incident. As we are in the early stages of determining all the facts, I have no additional information to provide at this time," said Ryan Panton, manager of strategic communications for the BC Coroners Service.

Kelowna RCMP could not provide an update on the investigation into the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to officers, or anyone with dash camera footage, is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference police file number 2023-44464.