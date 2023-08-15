Police hunt alleged vandals of downtown Kelowna statue

Photo: RCMP RCMP search for suspects after damage to 'The Working Man' bronze statue in downtown Kelowna.

Police in Kelowna are searching for four men believed to be involved in damaging a downtown statue over the weekend.

RCMP say ‘The Working Man’ bronze statue at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street was knocked over, sustaining significant damage in the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

“These individuals caused significant and costly damage to something with sentimental value to Kelowna’s downtown core and community. It is imperative that we work together and hold those responsible accountable,” says local RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Photo: RCMP Composite photo of suspects.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video and RCMP need the public's help to identify the men in the attached photos:

Suspect 1: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, tall, medium build, curly brown hair, facial hair, black button shirt, black shorts, green baseball cap, black shoes. Suspect 2: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, shorter, medium build, short brown hair, light facial hair, black v-neck t-shirt, green shorts, black shoes. Suspect 3: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, taller, medium build, longer blonde hair in the back, black facial hair, black tank top, pink and yellow floral board shorts, black baseball cap, blueish cowboy boots. Suspect 4: Male, Caucasian, late 20’s, tall, medium build, appears to have medium length dark coloured hair, black backpack, blue and white floral shirt, beige cargo shorts, grey shoes with grey socks.

Anyone who can help identify these individuals is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2023-47424.