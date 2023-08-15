Business launches fundraiser for employee who was hit by truck

Photo: GoFundMe Cylie Boonstopel

A Kelowna resident remains in serious condition after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle on the way home from work.

Cylie Boonstopel, 38, was struck just after 10:30 p.m. on July 28 in the Mission area of Kelowna.

Boonstopel had recently started working for Hampton Pools & Landscaping and Rock Renovations.

Kyla Uwawah, assistant to the general manager, said Boonstopel had been an employee of the company for a few months.

"He is a hardworking and dedicated individual who takes pride in his job. Unfortunately, this incident has left him with extensive injuries and a long road to recovery ahead," Uwawah wrote.

His injuries have made it impossible for him to return to work in the near future.

Boonstopel lives with his fiancée and son.

Hampton Pools & Landscaping has initiated a GoFundMe campaign.

"We are asking for any amount you can donate to assist with Cylie’s medical bills, rehabilitation, and living expenses during his recovery period. Your generosity will greatly help him get back on his feet and return to his normal life," Uwawah added.

Boonstopel is described by his colleagues as outgoing and an exceptionally hard worker.

"He is always punctual. He is an amazing person."

Kelowna RCMP confirms with Castanet an investigation into the incident "is on-going."

To donate, click here.