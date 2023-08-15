Kelowna, parts of Interior at or near record heat levels this week

Photo: Ed Burke

The city of Kelowna set a new heat record on Monday.

The mercury rose to 37.8 Celsius Monday, August 14, breaking the record of 37.3 C, set back in 1998.

Kelowna is in the midst of an Environment Canada heat warning with daytime temperatures forecast to fluctuate between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius for much of the week.

Other parts of the Interior also felt the heat with Cache Creek hitting 39.2 C, and Lillooet reaching 40.7 C, breaking a record set back in 2021.

Kamloops reached 37.7 C on Monday but is forecast to hit 39 C Tuesday before cooling off. Vernon got up to 37.3 C yesterday and Penticton came in at 35.3 C.

"You can see smoke in a few of the valleys in the Southwest Interior right now. Elk Valley near the B.C. Alberta border has an advisory. The North Okanagan has a special air quality statement as well as the Shuswap area. So those two areas which are just in your neck of the woods are also looking particularly noteworthy," says Environment Canada Meteorologist Gregg Walters.

Environment Canada predicts the heat and the heat warnings will last until Thursday in the Thompson-Okanagan before the mercury starts to dip down below 30 C.

"Oh, yeah, it's still in place, it looks like it's going to be continuing. Not only for today but probably tomorrow as well, too. And then as I say things start to gradually drop down," Walters says