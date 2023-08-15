Councillor pans lack of green space in rental development

Photo: City of Kelowna

Where's the green?

That was on the mind of one Kelowna city councillor in voting against issuing a development permit for a six-storey apartment at Dougall and Leathead roads in Rutland Monday.

"I have a concern that the lack of amenity space, public space, green space is that little patch of green near the parking lot," questioned Coun. Charlie Hodge.

"We just got named Canada's greenest city but there isn't much green about this. I think with a little more creativity and a little less need for space for apartment units they could have found room for more green."

Council also learned that the rooftop amenity space could change in scope depending who operates the apartment, however bonding will be required to ensure the space is activated as suggested.

"It's reasonable to say we expect these spaces to evolve depending on who the tenants are and who is operating the building. We know that component is going to be completed," said planner Jocelyn Black.

It was also noted there are no indoor amenity features planned for the building.

"I guess it comes down to how important it is to reject a project because it is missing what we think should be there," said Coun. Rick Webber.

"But, we should encourage developers to have both indoor and outdoor amenities, keeping in mind the cost of the units.

The rental apartment will include 124 units, broken out into 11 bachelor, 90 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom suites.

There will be 99 parking stalls split between underground and surface parking spaces. The developer will also contribute $47,500 to the city's parking reserve fund in lieu of five parking stalls.