Developer threatens legal action after council pulls permits for downtown Kelowna high rise

Photo: Appelt Properties

The president of Appelt Properties threatened legal action Monday against the City of Kelowna if council voted to rescind development and development variance permits for a 25-storey project at 350 Doyle Avenue

During a brief remote statement, Greg Appelt said his company did nothing to taint the process after it was revealed some who spoke in favour of their Doyle Avenue project were paid $250 to speak.

"We have not hidden the per diem for reimbursement and we have been transparent when asked about it," said Appelt in a video statement to council Monday.

"This did not break any rules, policies or laws. In fact, we know many who speak in opposition do so because of their bias as most have financial motivation."

Appelt said the students were paid a "per-diem reimbursement" for time and effort spent and, in many cases, hard costs for travel or missed shifts in order to participate in the process.

The city was made aware of the accusations in October and city clerk Stephen Fleming said it was their feeling the payments undermined the "assumption of voluntary citizen participation" which the entire legislative authority is based on.

"Council may very well feel that financially induced supported presenters are merely an extension of the presentation team," said Fleming.

"In this case two of the three players in the process, the players being council, the applicant and the public, were unaware a number of the people presenting had been paid by the applicant's representative."

He said the rules were tiled, suggesting it was time for "a do-over."

The 25-storey development was to have included 236 rental apartments including 26 below market rentals.

"If the city decides to rescind the development permit and development variance permit, we will use the tools available to us to challenge that action," Appelt concluded.

He did not take any questions from council.

Council voted unanimously to rescind both the development and development variance permits without comment.

Following the vote, the company issued a brief statement expressing their disappointment in council's decision.

"For the students who spoke up in favour of increased housing options, this is a slap in the face and a clear message that their voices are not given the same weight by council as those of well-funded, well-organized opposition campaigns," the statement read in part.

"Our strong preference would have been to move forward with construction, not having to explore legal options."

Mayor Tom Dyas was guarded with his comments to media following Monday's meeting.

With the city's lawyer in attendance, Dyas was asked if council was given legal advice on what they could or couldn't say.

"It wasn't that we were given any advice to what we could say or what we couldn't say, it was just that we had a position that there was a concern that tainted the process so there were no questions to ask," said Dyas.

The city did leave the door open for Appelt Properties to reapply for a development permit under pre-established conditions already set out.