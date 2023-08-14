Extreme drought declared in Central, North Okanagan by Ag Canada

Photo: Agriculture Canada

Extreme drought conditions have been declared in the North and Central Okanagan by Agriculture Canada.

Warm weather and dry conditions have pushed the region’s drought level to the second highest possible on the federal scale.

“Across southern parts of the province, persistently low precipitation led to continued degradation this month, including the formation of extreme drought (D3) through the Okanagan,” said Agriculture Canada in its monthly report.

“This area received less than 40% of normal precipitation this month and only 60% of normal precipitation since the start of the growing season.”

The drought situation worsened throughout most of B.C. in July, said the federal government.

“Central parts of the province continued to see concerning drought impacts this month as short-term precipitation deficits persisted,” said Agriculture Canada.

“There were numerous reports of hay shortages, significant water shortages and very short soil moisture; these impacts led to producers in the area needing to sell off livestock due to unavailable feed.”

At the end of the month, 84% of the Pacific Region was considered Abnormally Dry (D0) or in Moderate to Extreme Drought (D1 to D3), including 98% of the region’s agricultural landscape.