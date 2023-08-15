Celebrity chef praises Kelowna orchard peaches on social media

Cindy White

A Kelowna orchard got a shout out recently from a big name in the Canadian food scene.

Chef Nicole Gomes of Top Chef TV fame posted on Instagram praising the peaches from Crosby Organics. Gomes has competed multiple times on the Canadian and U.S. version of the cooking competition show and has a large following across the country.

“She came to our farm a few years ago and bought some peaches on her way through. Actually, I think she was doing a special chef experience at one of the wineries. So, she featured our peaches in one of her desserts,” said orchard owner Lindsey Crosby.

Since then she Gomes has followed Crosby Organics on Instagram and often will comment on their posts.

”Then, when her friend was driving through I guess a week ago now, she had her friend grab a case or two for her and has been using them in all of her creations out in Vancouver,” said Lindsey.

Gomes is a big proponent of Buy BC and supporting small, local farmers. “Honestly, the best peaches. And I think when you find something like that you just gravitate to it. And I think it was because of them. I just love them."

She calls BC, and the Okanagan, an awesome eco-climate. “There are so many great producers here, and I’ve always kind of gravitated to local as much as I can.”

“Kelowna, in particular, and the Okanagan, when I was there, It was a full day of just driving around meeting farmers. And it’s glorious," adds Gomes.

The peach harvest at Crosby Organics is excellent this year after a tough go in 2022, when there was widespread bud damage during a late frost.

“This year we are just grateful, so grateful to be harvesting just anything. We’re not at our full capability for harvest. We’re about maybe 80 per cent, we figure,” Crosby believes.

You can find Gomes’s peach pudding cake recipe on her Instagram page.