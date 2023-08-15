Another chunk of tree comes down in Kelowna's Kinsmen Park

A windstorm from early July is still creating some problems for a tree at Kinsmen Park.

A large chunk of a maple tree ended up on the ground Monday.

The City of Kelowna told Castanet that they are aware of the fallen tree debris.

"When staff assessed the park after the windstorm, they identified a branch on that Manitoba maple that required removal due to windstorm-induced damage," said City of Kelowna communications Tom Wilson.

Wilson says a large section of the tree was removed.

"Once removed, the tree re-allocated resources to other branches, which resulted in one lower branch failing today. Due to its proximity to the tennis court, staff is assessing the tree for possible removal."

"In the meantime, we will clean up the fallen branch," he added.

On July 3, a large piece of a tree fell onto two people in Kinsmen Park, causing injuries.