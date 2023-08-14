Health minister Adrian Dix tours new radiology suite at KGH

Cindy White

Health minister Adrian Dix made a stop in Kelowna Monday to get a close-up look at the new interventional radiology suite at Kelowna General Hospital.

The shiny new piece of equipment cost $9.6 million, of which, the KGH Foundation contributed $4.7 million, Interior Health $3.1 million and the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District $1.8 million.

The suite is designed to offer minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of many medical conditions.

“Things like stroke, things like people who have bleeding vessels, people who have cancer,” explained Dr. Nevin de Korompay, interventional radiologist. “This allows us to treat, in a minimally invasive fashion, disease processes all over the body in conjunction with our clinical team.”

Dix praised the KGH Foundation for spearheading the campaign to bring better imaging to the Central Okanagan, and reduce wait times.

“We’ve gone from the bottom of the country to the top of the country. Still a lot of challenges, but also the quality of care that people can get.

“And it means lower length of stay. Because if you’ve got to wait two days sitting in a hospital bed waiting for an MRI to be diagnosed, that’s two days you’ve spent in a hospital bed that someone else isn’t in and you’re essentially just waiting for care. So all of these things make a big difference,” said Dix.

Dr. de Korompay says it’s a statement that is shouldn’t matter where you live, you are access to the greatest healthcare possible. “Whether you live in Vancouver, whether you live in Kelowna, Whether you live in Trail. It shouldn’t matter.”

He hopes to build on the growing expertise at KGH.

“Because of the growth of our stroke program and because we’ve been able to attract some really great neurosurgeons here, we’ve been able to start a program treating brain aneurysms, things like ruptured brain aneurysms.

“The next step in technology is having a system like this but where there’s two monitors at once to help get multiple images in the brain,” said Dr. de Korompay.

The IR suite investment was part of a significant $8 million commitment by the KGH Foundation in 2018.