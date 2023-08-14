Downtown Kelowna Show N Shine takes place Saturday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Bernard Show N Shine in 2022.

The Downtown Kelowna Association second annual Show N Shine on Bernard takes place Saturday.

More than 100 classic cars and hot rods will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Bernard Avenue from The Sails to St. Paul. Participating businesses will also be setting up sidewalk displays outside their doors during the free, family-friendly event.

A panel of judges will be making the selections for best overall, best domestic and best import — but it will be up to attendees to select the people’s choice award.

Each vehicle will be outfitted with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, will redirect to a voting page on the DKA website.

Attendees can also vote for their favourite set of wheels by paper ballot at the DKA “Relaxation Station” located at the shipping container in the 300 Block of Bernard Avenue.

Every vote will be entered into a draw for a variety of prizes from supporting Downtown Kelowna businesses, including Ogopogo Giftland, Kelly O’Bryan’s, and Antico Pizza Napoletana.

“The turnout in participation this year is just incredible,” says Mark Burley, executive director of the DKA.

“Show N Shine was a huge hit last year, with over 12,000 coming through the event in 2022. We look forward to another busy day in Downtown Kelowna and are ‘over-the-moon’ with how the community has responded so positively.”

The event is at capacity for vehicles this year and cannot accept any more.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions along sections of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street go into effect on Friday, August 18. Overnight parking is not permitted in the 400 and 500 Blocks of Bernard, or along the 1400 and 1500 Blocks of Pandosy. All vehicles must be removed from those areas by 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19; vehicles left in the area will be towed. Signage about the closures and restrictions will be posted on Friday, August 18.