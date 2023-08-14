Mission Creek Greenway to partially close for tree removal

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Mission Creek Greenway

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the Mission Creek Greenway will be partially closed for two days this week north of the Hollywood Road parking lot.

The greenway will be closed between Cedars Bridge and Smoothing Stone Bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday, about one kilometre north of the parking lot, for the removal of a fallen tree.

The closure will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. In addition to the removal of the tree, crews will also complete repairs to trail infrastructure.