Family accosted for french fries at downtown Kelowna patio

A Kelowna man says he probably won’t be dining on any downtown patios any time soon after his family was accosted during a meal.

Tim Howard says he was eating on a Bernard Avenue patio with his wife and eight-year-old son on Sunday when a street person walked up to him and demanded some of his french fries.

Howard said he would not take no for an answer, so the family gave him some fries wrapped in a napkin.

“I said, ‘Okay, that's enough, go away.’ And he said, ‘no, there's more fries,’” Howard said, explaining the man then grabbed food off his plate and then proceeded to go after his son’s chicken wings.

The man then stood there and ate the food he took off the family’s plate.

“My son started crying. So I asked him, ‘Can you please leave… I gave you what you wanted. And he just wouldn't leave. He said, ‘I want more fries,’” he said, adding the man eventually left once Howard became more aggressive in telling him to leave.

Howard is an American citizen who has lived in Kelowna for several years. But without Canadian citizenship, he was apprehensive about ending up in an altercation, getting charged and getting deported. The person Howard was dealing with was also “high out of his mind," so Howard was doing his best to de-escalate.

He was annoyed that the restaurant’s wait staff did not back him up while he was dealing with the man, an exchange that lasted about five minutes.

“Everybody's looking at me, like wondering what I'm going to do. Meanwhile, I shouldn't have to deal with it,” he said.

Howard’s story is similar to another incident that happened on Bernard Avenue on July 21, where a woman deployed bear spray after demanding a restaurant patron’s food.

Howard feels there should be a more significant police presence downtown Kelowna when Bernard Avenue is closed.

“Needless to say, it was a traumatic experience for my son,” Howard said. “It's just sad that we can't go eat in our own city. I have to deal with this type of behaviour from people who really could care less, have nothing to lose.”

He said his family typically spends every Sunday downtown Kelowna.

“We walk around and take my son to the bird sanctuary, and we try a new restaurant every weekend,” he said. “And this, it just left a sour taste in my mouth.”

The Downtown Kelowna Association operates the red-shirted on-call team that provides on-site assistance for issues like aggressive panhandling. They are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. by calling 250-470-9058. But anytime you are in immediate danger, call 911.