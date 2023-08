Photo: Kelowna RCMP Averyl Jollimore-Jacob has been found safe.

A Kelowna woman who had not been seen for over a month has been safely located.

Last Friday, the Kelowna RCMP asked for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Averyl Jollimore-Jacob, who's described as “high risk.” Today, the RCMP issued an update on the file, saying that she has been found safe.

The Mounties are thanking the public and media for their help in finding Jollimore-Jacob.