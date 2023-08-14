220132
219811
Kelowna  

Burton Cummings closes out final night of Rock the Lake

Rock the Lake night 3

- | Story: 441624

Rock the Lake closed out a weekend full of great music Sunday night with concert-goers filling the Prospera Place parking lot.

Burton Cummings headlined the night, with The Northern Pikes, Prism and The Hip Replacements playing earlier in the evening.

Rock the Lake has grown quickly into one of Kelowna’s biggest events since its debut seven years ago.

Other bands to perform over the weekend included Collective Soul, Big Wreck, Bran Van 3000, Finger Eleven and Death from Above 1979.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

214979