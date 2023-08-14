Burglars hit Lake Country vape shop, steal $25K in merchandise

Contributed

Vape World Canada in Lake Country was hit by thieves early Sunday morning, and one of the owners says roughly $25,000 worth of products were stolen.

Owner Evan Tozer says it happened just after 5 a.m.

He tells Castanet that he woke up after receiving an alert on his computer and rushed down to his business.

"I raced down there, and they were gone. The cops were called."

Tozer says he estimates $20,000 to $25,000 worth of products were stolen.

"Vape products, including disposables, devices, hardware, and juice, were taken. There were two individuals caught on camera. One was male, and based on the voice, we are pretty sure the other was female. They filled two duffle bags and seemed quite organized."

"It was a well-planned robbery. We are currently reviewing the surveillance video from a couple of days ago to see if there were any suspicious people coming in," he added.

Tozer mentions that the store was opened in May.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more details.