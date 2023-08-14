Thompson-Okanagan in for some scorching hot temperatures this week

Madison Reeve

Brace yourselves; it's going to be a very hot week across the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Sunday, warning of a prolonged heat wave that will begin on Monday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 35°C to 37°C combined with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

The heatwave is expected to last from Monday to Thursday and includes the Okanagan, North Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen, Boundary, and West Kootenay.

"A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the southern interior. Well above seasonal daytime temperatures are forecast. However, nighttime temperatures over these regions may cool to the mid-teens for some relief from the heat. Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values by Friday. Heat warnings may be issued if the nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 18 degrees Celsius or above," Environment Canada added.

Monday will see a high of 35°C and sunshine. The evening is expected to drop down to 17°C.

Tuesday will also see a high of 35°C and sun; however, the evening low is expected to only cool off to 18°C.

Wednesday will be much of the same.

A high of 35°C is expected with sunshine all day. The overnight low will drop down to 19°C.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with a high of 33°C and sun. The night will drop down to 15°C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 29°C.

Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the week. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 27°C and a mix of sun and clouds.

"We have a social weather statement out right now indicating that increase in temperature, but we might see that alert upgraded to a heat warning as the heat intensifies,"said meteorologist Lisa Erven.

