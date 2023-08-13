Okanagan Wildlife Rescue doubles down to build rehab centre

Photo: Wild Things Rehabilitation Society

A wildlife charity is doubling down this August to raise funds for a rehabilitation center in Kelowna.

“Thanks to an incredibly generous donor, we have a remarkable opportunity this August. Every donation you make will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of your contribution," said Sydney Platz, executive director of Wild Things Rehabilitation Society.

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is a charity that focuses on rescuing injured or orphaned animals and providing them with proper rehabilitation, and releasing them back into the wild.

"It's unfortunate that there's no organization in the Kelowna area catering to small mammals and birds, often resulting in euthanasia due to limited resources. With your support, we can make a significant difference. Join us in our mission to save wildlife and protect the environment," Platz added.

According to Platz, 100 percent of all donations will go towards the development of the rehabilitation center.

"We've worked tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for construction, aiming to commence this fall. The need for a local wildlife rehabilitation center has never been clearer, as evidenced by the hundreds of calls for help we've received this spring alone," she said.

The center will be in East Kelowna.

"Currently, our ability to aid animals is limited due to the lack of a dedicated facility. Coordinating care and transport to distant accredited centers often proves challenging, resulting in tragic outcomes for these creatures when resources run thin. We're thrilled about bringing this much-needed service to Kelowna. By establishing a wildlife rehabilitation center, we're not only saving animals but also creating a hub for conservation, education, and community involvement," Platz added.

