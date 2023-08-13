Mental health call prompts heavy police response in Joe Rich area

Photo: Cindy White

A man was taken to hospital Saturday evening after a mental health call prompted a heavy emergency response in the Joe Rich area.

Several Castanet readers reported seeing many police vehicles, including unmarked cars and Emergency Response Team units, responding to an incident up Highway 33 shortly after 8 p.m. Witnesses also said ambulances responded to the incident.

While details of the incident remain unclear, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera says one man was taken into custody. He said the man was then transported to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment after threatening others and causing harm to himself.

Police are expected to release more details about the incident Monday.