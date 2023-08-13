Second day of Kelowna's Rock the Lake headlined by Collective Soul

Rock the Lake returned to downtown Kelowna for its second night Saturday, as concert-goers packed the Prospera Place parking lot.

The temperature rose to 30 C in Kelowna, but the warm weather didn't stop the rock fans from making their way back to Rock the Lake to catch Collective Soul, Big Wreck, Bran Van 3000 and The Pack A.D.

The three-day event will be capped off Sunday night by Canadian rock royalty Burton Cummings, along with The Northern Pikes, Prism and beloved local Tragically Hip cover band The Hip Replacements.