Surfs up with the Natique Regatta as they host wake boarding, wake surfing competition

Photo: Raiden Freire

Avid wake boarders, wake surfers and overall water sport enthusiasts hit the lake on Saturday in Kelowna off the shore of the Manteo at Eldorado Resort to take in the Nautique Regatta.

World-class athletes from all around the world flocked to Okanagan Lake this weekend to compete in a variety of water sports competitions, while also showing off their top end boats.

“The idea of the whole event is to celebrate the Nautique boats. They are top of the line and the wake that they produce is just phenomenal," said digital marketing coordinator Raiden Freire.

"It’s ideal for anyone who’s trying to get into wake surfing, wake boarding or skiing. There’s so many endless possibilities and the boats are just so beautifully built. I was blown away by all the bells and whistles.”

According to Freire, the way the engine is designed by Nautique gives them a distinct advantage over other sport boats on the water as it creates the perfect wake for any water sport you can think of.

"The rope is something that’s not really needed because of the way it pulls you. It makes it a lot easier. I was standing up within a couple tries and it was definitely easier to learn.”

Freire tells Castanet there were roughly 30 boats on the water, all filled with people there to take in the action as wake boarders and surfers dominated the water with a bunch of mind blowing jumps, flips and tricks.

"Some of these athletes are from Australia, some are coming from Florida, and our local athlete from Humboldt was riding and throwing down double backflips, showing the competition why he’s a world champion.”

The competition went all day from about 8:30 a.m. until about 4, and wrapped up with a Nautique members only dinner and buffet.

A champion for the competition will be crowned Saturday night, but Freire says there was some sold athletes across the board.