Rock the Lake kicks off in Kelowna, Spendo opens night one

Night One of Rock the Lake kicked off with a bang on Friday evening as thousands of concert goers filled the parking lot of Prospera Place to take in the sweet tunes of Hotel Mira, Finger Eleven, Spendo and more.

The Vancouver-based rock band Spendo opened the show just after 4:30 p.m., getting everyone out of their seats for some groovy music and good dancing.

“It was an absolute blast! We had a great crowd that turned out early. On a Friday at 4:30 it’s hard to say how many people get out of work early, but yeah, I was quite impressed…. They were very engaged and they were singing along to our songs, it was great,” said lead singer Spencer Tomlinson.

Bass guitarist Kyle Stegen said their song “Give it a Try" went really well, "I think we got a lot of audience participation, which is nice.”

Fans thoroughly enjoyed all music on night one, but Castanet asked around about who everyone was most excited for and there was one name that stuck out more than others.

“Oh, Burton Cummings! I’m a Winnipeg girl, so I want to see my Winnipeg boy. I grew up with him, and I’ve seen him before in concert and he was great,” said guest one.

Her friend pitched in, “Burton Cummings, absolutely. Grew up with his music, seen him a couple of times before and it brings back fabulous memories."

President and CEO of GSL Group, Graham Lee, who helps run the event says “I really like Burton Cummings, obviously, that’s my era. Collective Soul I really like, Finger Eleven, Prism was great when I was young. There’s a lot of great bands here."

Entering its sixth show in Kelowna, Lee tells Castanet Rock the Lake has grown quickly since its debut seven years ago.

“Oh, this is great! Every year we do this it feels the same, it’s like the first one. I really enjoy doing this, it’s great for the community, it brings everyone together and that’s what we're all about. First one we did here was in 2016. We’ve been doing similar shows in Vancouver since 2009," he said.

"Here it’s grown and we’re moving towards more of a younger demographic, so you’ll see in our lineups that they’re coming more into the 90s and the 2000s versus the 70s and 80s that we were doing before.”

Rock the Lake continues both Saturday and Sunday, with Collective Soul being the headliner for night 2, and Burton Cummings being the headliner for night 3.