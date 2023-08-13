Central Okanagan two-bedroom rental asking price climbs for eighth straight month

Photo: The Canadian Press

The going rate for a two-bedroom abode in the Central Okanagan region continued to climb in July.

According to data combed from Castanet’s classifieds section, the average asking price for a two-bedroom rental unit last month climbed to a record $2,464. That marked a nearly $100 increase from June.

The average two-bedroom rental asking price has gone up every month in 2023. It started at $2,065 in January and has now jumped more than $400.

It was the opposite story when it came to one-bedroom rental homes in July. The average asking price dropped just more than $125 to $1,573. It was still the second highest mark of 2023, however.

Last month’s data was based on 69 one-bedroom listings and 106 two-bedroom ads.