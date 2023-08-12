Kelowna's Yeti Farm will produce content for 1970s icons Peter and Penny Puck

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna animation studio is going to play a big role in bringing a 1970s creation back to life.

Yeti Farm Animation Studios is partnering with Toronto firm PACT Advertising to create content about Peter and Penny Puck. They were developed in the 1970s to help hockey fans learn about the rules of hockey.

The collaboration will result in a children’s animated series and other content for broadcast and streaming channels.

“Originals and brands that have both the existing and potential legacy to delight and impact kids and their caregivers’ quality of life are at the heart of our ‘why’ at Yeti Farm and part of our founding core values,” chief creative officer Jay Surridge said in a press release. “As ambassadors of youth sports, including hockey, we immediately recognized the opportunity to foster a positive and modern message around the classic recognizable Peter and Penny Puck characters.

“We cannot wait to bring them back to life in a fun, engaging and contemporary way in this exciting partnership.”

Peter Puck was introduced in 1973 during hockey game broadcast intermissions to help teach viewers at home about the rules of hockey. Along the way, he promoted the wholesome values of fairness, fun at play, respect in sports, and good sportsmanship. Penny, who is Peter’s sister, came along a few years later.

“We recognized the need for great children’s content and searched for the right animation partner to help us realize the potential of these iconic and beloved characters,” PACT Advertising co-founder Donald Bilodeau said. “We’re overjoyed to enter in a creative partnership with Yeti Farm’s world-class animation talent.

“From the start, the team at Yeti brought so much passion to this project. Together, Peter and Penny Puck will be the new ambassadors for hockey and youth sports for players and athletes of all ages.”