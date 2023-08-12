Victim of robbery and assault says he's lucky to still be alive

Photo: Contributed

The attendant working the gas bar at the Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna earlier this week says he's lucky to be alive after he was assaulted by a pipe-wielding thief.

John, who asked that his last name not be used, says he was attacked around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening while confronting a man who stole items from the small convenience store.

"The unnamed individual came into the gas bar ... as soon as I started walking away he booked it, almost took the door off its hinges," John told Castanet.

"I said, 'Are you going to pay for that?' then he turned around with a steel pipe and I got whacked twice. He said he was going to kill me."

A customer pumping gas at the time called 911.

He was initially checked out at the scene, then transported to KGH where he spent about seven hours having the gash in his head tended to before he was released.

John says things are getting out of hand in the area and ultimately believes the perpetrator in this instance was after more than chocolate bars from his store.

"Something needs to be done. This guy was on a mission. The theft was just a prelude because he said I'm dead. He's going to kill me," John said.

"My ticket was supposed to be punched. I put my hand up (to protect myself) and for all intents and purposes my right hand is f***ed. It saved my life."

He believes the entire attack was premeditated and feels if the witness at the gas pump wasn't on the phone calling authorities, he may have been attacked as well.

RCMP say officers attending the scene were unable to identify the suspect and the in-house surveillance unit was not recording at the time.

A police dog was able to get a track for a few blocks but eventually lost it.

The suspect remains at large.