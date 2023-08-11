Two men arrested in Oyama for kayaking while 'grossly intoxicated' last weekend

Photo: RCMP Kayaks used by two intoxicated men in Oyama last weekend.

Two men were arrested last weekend after being found “grossly intoxicated” while attempting to paddle their kayaks near Pioneer Park in Oyama.

In a news release issued Friday, Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP said Lake Country RCMP received a call about the two men on Saturday, Aug. 5. The caller said one of the two men was passed out in his kayak, and while the second man attempted to help his friend, he fell out of his kayak as he tried to get to shore.

The caller said after coming to shore for a short period, the two men went back out onto Wood Lake in their kayaks and onto Kalamalka Lake. When the men came ashore at Pioneer Park in Oyama, police were waiting for them.

“As they were staggering towards their car carrying their kayaks, officers moved in and arrested them both for being impaired while operating a conveyance, in addition to being intoxicated in a public place,” Cpl. Grandy said. “Officers observed the men staggering and swearing as they tried to bring their kayaks ashore.”

The men were arrested and brought to the Kelowna RCMP detachment to sober up. They were issued tickets for being intoxicated in a public place.

“This is an example of how to not enjoy the sun and lakes of the Okanagan,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle of the Lake Country RCMP.

“Both men were fortunate to not have fallen off their boats in either lake, as they were not wearing life-jackets that were on board.”'

Cpl. Grandy said the incident serves as a reminder to residents that drinking while boating is both dangerous and illegal.