Police seek help in finding Kelowna woman missing since July 1

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Averyl Jollimore-Jacob

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a Kelowna woman who hasn't been seen since July 1.

In a press release issued Friday morning, Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said police are looking for 21-year-old Averyl Jollimore-Jacob, who's described as “high risk.”

“Police and family are concerned for Averyl’s health and wellbeing, adding this is out of character for her,” Della-Paolera says.

She's described as a five-foot-three, 121-pound blonde woman with light/fair complexion and blue eyes.

Police have asked anyone with any information about her whereabouts to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2023-46544. Those who'd prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.