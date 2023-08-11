City completes upgrades of Ballou Park in Glenmore

Photo: City of Kelowna Mayor Dyas and Councillor Wooldridge at Ballou Park's new adventure playground with local children Kaden Legg, and Keller Legg.

The City of Kelowna is celebrating the opening of the revitalized Ballou Park in Glenmore.

A new playground in the park includes activities for both older and younger children such as zip lines, swings and spring toys. A new entry plaza, irrigation, and landscaping has also been added.

“Whether you’re a family visiting the park to enjoy the new playground, neighbours taking a stroll on the new perimeter pathway, or gardeners working side by side in the revitalized community garden, Ballou Park provides ample opportunity for community connection with activities and amenities for all,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

The parks upgrade started in 2021 with a community consultation process. Input from the public requested a broader range of play activities for children and the preservation of existing park features like the tobogganing slope and community garden.

Ballou Park is located at the corner of Ballou and Moubray roads.