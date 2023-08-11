Judge rules crane can't infringe on Kelowna apartment's airspace

Photo: Kirk Penton A crane at the Movala construction site Friday morning.

A Kelowna construction company has been barred, at least temporarily, from using a crane in the airspace above a neighbouring apartment building during the construction of the massive Movala development in Kelowna's Mission area.

In a recent BC Supreme Court decision, Justice Ardith Walkem granted an interim, four-month injunction restraining Stober Construction Ltd. from trespassing over the airspace above the Palisades Apartment building at 3195 Walnut Street.

Witmar Holdings, the owner of the Palisades, made the application after talks between the two local companies over the use of a crane above the apartment building broke down, and Stober opted to proceed anyways without Witmar's permission.

According to the decision, Stober first reached out to Witmar about the proposed crane location on Feb. 22, 2022, showing a map with the proposed location of the crane and the reach of its swing, which would encroach about 20 metres over the Palisades building and its rooftop terrace. A couple weeks later, Witmar declined the proposal, citing the tragic July 2021 crane collapse in downtown Kelowna that killed five people.

“The location proposed would put undue stress and hardship on the Palisade's tenants enjoyment,” Witmar said.

Emails back and forth between the two companies continued through March of 2022, with Stober ensuring Witmar that no live loads or counterweights would pass over the Palisades, but the jib would swing freely over the building when not in use, which is a safety feature.

Stober eventually offered Witmar $10,000 for the use of its airspace, along with an additional $5,000 for legal fees, but Witmar rejected the offer.

A March 18, 2022 email from Stober once again outlined its safely protocols and stated there “would be no realistic risk to [Witmar's] property or its occupants due to the crane's presence.” Witmar responded within a minute of this last email, with a one-word email that simply stated: “Sorry.”

Despite not coming to an agreement, Stober proceeded with erecting the crane near the north end of the Movala construction area, which encroached on the airspace over the Palisades apartment.

In her decision, Justice Walkem called Stober's actions a “trespass now - perfect permission later (only if required by the courts to do so) strategy.”

Stober argued there was multimillion dollar risk to them if the injunction was granted, due to the possibility it could cause a delay in construction. Stober said those who've pre-purchased units at Movala are permitted in their contracts to cancel their purchases as a result of construction delays and the company argued the risk of cancellation is elevated due to rising interest rates and the changing financial climate.

Stober also argued Witmar's safety concerns were speculative and the crane posed no real risk to the tenants of the Palisades. Stober also said it could be impossible to change the current configuration of the crane, or that doing so could be prohibitively costly and potentially dangerous.

Justice Walkem was ultimately not persuaded by Stober's arguments, and noted the costs Stober outlined were largely incurred by itself, when it opted to erect the crane that trespassed over Witmar's airspace without first coming to an agreement.

Justice Walkem granted the interim injunction, barring Stober from trespassing over Witmar's airspace for a period of four months, with leave to allow Witmar to make an application for a further extension.

“I would hope that a time-limited injunction will provide the parties with an incentive to reach a negotiated agreement,” Justice Walkem said in her decision.

In a brief written statement to Castanet, Stober Group COO Lisa Lock said the "trust and wellbeing" of the community are of "profound importance" to the local company.

"Ensuring the safety and comfort of our neighbours and those invested in the Movala project is our top priority," Lock said. "As we collaboratively shape a solution, the community's sentiments and concerns remain central to our decision-making process."

The Movala development is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Stober, which owns Kelowna's Landmark development and also developed a large portion of the Central Green property, is the top corporate taxpayer in the city.