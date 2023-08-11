Developer questions city's motives after report reveals public hearing attendees were paid

Photo: Appelt Properties

The developer of the controversial 25-storey mixed-use building at the former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue is questioning the motivation behind the latest impediment being imposed by the city.

Appelt Properties, which secured a 99-year lease to redevelop the site, is being asked to appear before city council Monday to explain why development and development variance permits should not be rescinded after it was discovered several people were paid $250 each to speak in favour of the project at a public hearing last year.

"To be clear, no policies or rules were broken nor did anything untoward take place and to suggest otherwise is not credible. We question the real motivations behind this latest impediment imposed by the city to the progress of the project," a statement from Appelt Properties read in part.

The new council was made aware of the accusations around the paying of students to speak at the meeting in October.

The clerk's office confirmed JDH Naturals, a company hired by Appelt to engage with the public, did pay students $250 as a reimbursement for lost wages, travel, parking and meals.

Appelt Properties stood by the rationale stated by JDH Naturals.

"A group of students who expressed strong views on the housing crisis in Kelowna spoke before council, presenting independent concerns. We understand that they missed work shifts, in some cases travelled long distances (since the council meeting took place in July) and had many long hours of involvement in the process," the statement read.

"A public relations vendor engaged by Appelt supported a group of these students with information on the project, communications advice and a per diem reimbursement of $250 CAD that would offset missed work shifts, travel and inconvenience.

"To suggest that the students did not care about these issues is insulting to those who participated and serves to detract from the very valid concerns raised on behalf of students broadly, as well as others who struggle to find viable housing solutions in this city."

They further suggested lobbying efforts by Kelowna Legacy Group is behind the latest effort to derail the project.

"Frankly, we believe today's news is the result of advocacy from a self-interested anti-housing group that has opposed this project since the original RFP and serves to harm Kelowna’s city hall, worsen the growing housing crisis and negatively impact many who would benefit from the project.”