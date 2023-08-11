BC Wildfire dealing with new fires east of Naramata and southeast of Merritt

Photo: BC Wildfire Service - file

Two new lightning-caused wildfires are burning in the Southern Interior, one east of Naramata and a second southeast of Merritt near the Okanagan Connector.

According to BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kyla Fraser, the Sterling Creek fire east of Naramata is approximately 0.5 hectare in size.

BCWS dispatched five ground personnel and a bucketing helicopter to the scene Thursday afternoon.

She says the fire is considered out of control and is burning in heavy timber, making firefighting a challenge.

The Pothole Forest Service Road fire burning near Highway 97C is mapped at 0.1 hectare and is also considered out of control.

Nine ground personnel and a helicopter were dispatched late Thursday.

Air support is scheduled to return to assist ground crews today.

Fraser says both are considered holdover fires from previous lightning activity.

Fires can smoulder underground for several days following a lightning strike before sparking to the surface from increased heat or winds.

Fraser reminds people to be careful in the backcountry and to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone to report a fire.

Photo: BCWS